“We Were Fearful”: Buruk Admits Relief as Galatasaray Stuns Liverpool, Claims Win for All of Turkey

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk guided his side to a famous 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result he dedicated not just to his club but to the prestige of Turkish football.

Victor Osimhen’s first-half penalty was enough to secure the win at RAMS Park, handing Arne Slot’s Premier League champions their second successive defeat following their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Victory Dispels Ghosts of Frankfurt

Speaking after the game, Buruk admitted that his team, and the entire fanbase, had approached the match with apprehension following their demoralizing 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the group opener.

“Of course, winning was wonderful,” Buruk said. “I thought the game was great, the atmosphere was great. Of course, there was also a sense of fear. Everyone was wondering: ‘What if Galatasaray faces Liverpool with the same performance they had away in Alanya?’ Or maybe the score in Frankfurt was on everyone’s mind. But every match has a different atmosphere, a different story.”

He heaped praise on his players for executing the game plan flawlessly and staying focused from start to finish. “I want to thank my players, who were the architects of this victory. They truly stayed focused from the beginning to the end. They did exactly what we planned, exactly what we wanted.”

A Win for Turkish Football

Beyond securing crucial points in the Champions League, Buruk stressed the national significance of the performance against the English giants.

“Second, it was valuable for both us and Turkey in terms of prestige. It’s also important for the promotion of Turkey,” he stated. “We know that the Turkish League is sometimes overlooked in Europe, but today we showed what Turkish teams are capable of.”

The manager singled out his team’s defensive solidity as key to the prestigious result. “Today, responding to Liverpool without conceding a goal from start to finish was incredibly valuable.”

Buruk concluded that the entire country shared in the massive achievement, which saw his players overcome a “pressured and pressing team.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, must quickly regroup from their back-to-back losses as they prepare to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.