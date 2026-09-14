“We Will Get Him Back on Track” – Brighton Boss Backs Ferdi Kadıoğlu After Post-World Cup Struggles

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler has publicly backed Ferdi Kadıoğlu, admitting the versatile Turkish international is suffering from a “World Cup hangover” following a demanding summer on the international stage.

The 26-year-old full-back, who completed a marquee move to the Amex Stadium from Fenerbahçe, faced intense scrutiny and transfer speculation during the closing days of the summer transfer window amid reported interest from Manchester United and his former club.

However, after a grueling international campaign and a quick turnaround into Premier League action, Kadıoğlu’s early-season performances have lacked his trademark sharpness—most notably in pre-season and recent domestic outings.

“He Is Human” – Hürzeler Urges Patience

Speaking to Sussex World, Hürzeler addressed the full-back’s current dip in form, emphasizing that the physical and psychological toll of high-stakes international football requires time to process:

“What we need to understand is that he is also a human being,” Hürzeler explained. *”He had a really good last season, and he went into the tournament with a lot of expectations on his country and a lot of expectations on himself after such a strong year.

“It was a frustrating tournament for him, with a lot of disappointment for him and his country, and then he went into a very short holiday. Some players can cope with this better, while others need more time. We know what he is capable of doing, and he has all our support.”

A Key Component of Brighton’s Tactical System

Despite early defensive rustiness, Hürzeler reiterated that Kadıoğlu remains central to Brighton’s long-term tactical vision. The German tactician relies heavily on inverted full-backs capable of stepping into central midfield positions during build-up phases—a role Kadıoğlu mastered in Türkiye.

“He has all the support from us, his teammates, and the coaching staff, and we will get him back on track,”Hürzeler added. “First of all, he needs time to regain his rhythm, but once we get him back to his highest level, he will be a massive player for us again.”

With Brighton navigating a heavy autumn schedule across domestic and cup competitions, Hürzeler’s public backing underscores the club’s firm stance: Kadıoğlu is a cornerstone asset at the Amex, and the Seagulls are fully committed to easing him back to peak condition.