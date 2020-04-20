‘We will win’ – Arsenal star Mesut Ozil joins star footballers in video for ‘health care workers’ fighting coronavirus pandemic

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil joined current and past stars of football including the likes of Diego Maradona, Pele and David Beckham in a video clip for health care workers and other professionals fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Ozil shared the video clip on his official Twitter account which features male and female footballers applauding the people on the front lines battling against Covid-19.

The playmaker of Turkish origin tweeted that ‘We will win’ in the form of a hashtag.

The video ends with the following message: ‘To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes an infinite applause.’

To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. 👏🏼👏🏼 #Humanity’sHeroes taking the fight to #COVID-19 #WeWillWin #FIFA #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/6r3tZqEAEL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 18, 2020

The video was put together by FIFA and also shared on the official Twitter account of the world footballing body.

The Premier League like all major leagues is suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

Ozil has been in self-isolation like all other footballers in the league.

A return date for the league has yet to be set.