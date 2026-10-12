“We Won’t Just Sit Back”: Okan Buruk Vows Aggressive Approach as Galatasaray Host Barcelona

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has struck a defiant note ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against FC Barcelona at RAMS Park, insisting his side will not retreat into a passive low block against the Catalan giants.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference in Istanbul, Buruk acknowledged that while Hansi Flick’s side arrive in imperious domestic and European form, Galatasaray’s identity at home demands an aggressive, front-foot strategy.

Cimbom enter the fixture looking to kickstart their Champions League campaign following an opening-day defeat against Sporting CP. With Barcelona boasting a perfect winning record this season, public opinion firmly installs the visitors as clear favorites. However, Buruk believes RAMS Park brings out an entirely different dimension in his squad.

Beyond the tactical intent, Galatasaray’s physical condition has stabilized following a demanding domestic run. Apart from defender Wilfried Singo, who remains sidelined, Buruk has a fully fit squad to select from following the return of his international contingent.

Barcelona’s high defensive line has caught numerous opponents off guard this season, but it also presents high-risk transition opportunities for teams capable of breaking through the initial press. Buruk pointed to that exact dynamic as a primary key to unlocking the match.

Galatasaray know that taking points off Barcelona requires executing near-flawless tactical discipline without losing their attacking nerve. If Buruk’s players match the energy of the RAMS Park crowd and exploit the spaces behind Barcelona’s high line, Istanbul could well be set for another memorable European night.