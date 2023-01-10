Weghorst offers to pay compensation to complete Man United transfer, Besiktas react to reports

Wout Weghorst has reportedly offered to pay the compensation fee to his loan club Besiktas to break his contract with the club so that he can complete his move to Manchester United.

United have been closely linked with Weghorst but he is midway through a loan stint at Besiktas from Burnley.

In order for United to sign Weghorst they would have to reach an agreement with Burnley and Besiktas.

Turkish journalist Gokhan Dinc claims that Weghorst is determined to get his move to United and that he is willing to pay the compensation fee to get the contract terminated.

Dinc claims that the Black Eagles will announce the transfer on Tuesday but that it is unclear whether Weghorst paid towards the compensation fee.

The Netherlands international appeared to say goodbye to the fans after scoring in the 2-1 victory over Kasimpasa on Saturday.

Besiktas have however, firmly denied that there is a €2.5m clause to break the loan contract or that they have agreed to terminating Weghorst’s deal.

The Black-Whites released the following statement: “After the match of our Football A Team against Kasımpasa in the [Turkish] Super League, there was a need to make a statement due to speculative news in the media about our football player, Wout Weghorst.

“The claim that there is an exit clause in our football player’s contract, stating that his contract can be terminated with a compensation of €2.5 million (c. £2.2m) in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious.

“However, the news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Besiktas Gymnastics Club.

“We also state that if there is a development on this issue, our esteemed community and the public will be informed.”

Weghorst has nine goals in 18 appearances for Besiktas since joining over the summer and also impressed for the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup.