West Brom in talks with Celta Vigo over Turkey international midfielder

West Brom are in talks with Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

A source close to the player revealed to Turkish-Football that West Brom are in advanced negotiations with Celta Vigo over Yokuslu.

READ: West Brom agree loan deal for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne

There is no deal yet but an agreement is close to being reached.

This is not the first time Yokuslu has been linked with a Premier League side.

Back in 2019 I spoke to Altiparmak in for Goal: “It is natural for there to be interest after the season Okay had.

“There is interest from sides in the Premier League and La Liga but he is a Celta Vigo player and it would be wrong to mention any names right now.

“And with regards to rumours claiming he will move to Turkey, they are false, he will be staying in Europe next season.”

Yokuslu has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga outfit this season.

The 25-year-old has played for Celta Vigo since making his move from Trabzonspor in 2018 on a £5.4m transfer.

The 1.94m tall midfielder has 28 international caps for Turkey.

Celta Vigo are currently 10th in the league but Yokuslu has struggled for a regular starting role.

Yokuslu has started just one of Celta Vigo’s last 15 games in the league.

The Turkey international is keen on securing regular playing time ahead of the European Championships this summer.