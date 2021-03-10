West Brom loanee Okay Yokuslu reveals he dreamt of playing in the Premier League as a ‘child’

Okay Yokuslu has cemented his place in the West Brom first-team since joining the Premier League club on loan from Celta Vigo over the winter transfer window.

Yokuslu has gone onto impress fans with his hard-working, tough tackling, physical style which he matches with an impressive passing range and technical ability rare for a player of his height and position.

The Turkey international has started the last five games for the Baggies, with his side only losing once since his introduction – against Everton on 3 March.

Yokuslu was awarded Man of the Match by Amazon Prime commentator Ally McCoist in the goalless draw against Newcastle United last week.

The 26-year-old revealed that he has been able to adapt quickly to the league as he has been a big fan of the English top-flight since he was a child.

“It has been easy for me to settle into life here at the club because everybody is so nice and kind,” Yokuslu was quoted as saying by the Express and Star. “When I was a child, I was always dreaming about playing in the Premier League.

“Everyone knows it’s is one of the best leagues in the world.

“And now I am here, living my dream.

“I’ve watched a lot of Premier League football and this league is the best league in the world.”

Yokuslu also compared Spanish to English football and revealed that the game is more ‘direct’, ‘faster’ and ‘a lot more physical’ in the Premier League.

“There are differences between the two best leagues,” he added.

“In Spain, the football is more positional when on the ball.

“In England it’s more direct play, playing faster, trying to score quicker and it’s a lot more physical with a lot more tackling.”

Yokuslu also admitted that growing up Steven Gerrard and Turkey national team legend Tugay Kerimoglu – who played for Blackburn – were his idols.

“My heroes were Steven Gerrard and Tugay,” he continued.

“They are both leaders for their team – that is what I liked most about them.

“They also both scored a lot of goals – I’d like to add their shooting to my game.”

Yokuslu also said that West Brom head coach Sam Allardyce has really helped him settle in at the club and that he has been spending his spare time with Galatasaray loanee Mbaye Diagne.

“I already knew of Sam Allardyce before I arrived because I’d watched the Premier League,” Yokuslu said.

“He is a really good coach, a really nice person and from the beginning I felt we had really good communication.

“I’m enjoying every moment playing under him.

“It’s been easy to communicate with everyone and I feel comfortable in the team.

“I have been with Mbaye Diagne a lot.

“He has moved next door to me – he is my new neighbor.

“We see each other before training and I’ve been spending time with him at training.

“We have that connection because we have both played in Turkey and I am Turkish.”