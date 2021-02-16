West Brom made €15m offer for Besiktas striker in January, talks could resume end of season

A Premier League team made a €15m offer for Besiktas striker Cyle Larin according to a close associate of club president Ahmet Nur Cebi, Yilmaz Canpolat.

Speaking on Radyospor, Canpolat revealed that Besiktas rejected the offer in January but told the English club they would be open to talks at the end of the season.

The Black Eagles wanted to keep hold of Larin as they are focused on the title race.

“Over the winter transfer window Besiktas received an official offer for Larin, they [West Brom] offered €15m but president Ahmet Nur Cebi rejected the offer as he is focused on the league title, however, he said they will resume talks at the end of the season if they are still interested,” he said.

Fanatik reported that they discovered the team that made the offer was West Brom and that the Baggies have been told that Besiktas are interested in negotiating a deal at the end of the season.

Larin has 15 goals and three assists in 28 appearances for the Black-Whites in all competitions this season.

The Canada international will have 12 months remaining on his contract at the end of the season.

Besiktas are currently locked in a three-way title race with Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce – all three clubs are tied on 51 points separated by goal difference.