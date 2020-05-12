West Brom prepared to pay €20m for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi

West Brom are prepared to pay €20m for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi according to the Aksam newspaper.

Per the source, Baggies manager Slaven Bilic is keen on Muriqi and the striker will be made a transfer priority should they end up being promoted to the Premier League.

West Brom are currently second in the Championship just one point behind leaders Leeds United.

Bilic has reportedly been keeping close tabs on Muriqi throughout the season.

Fenerbahce meanwhile are holding out for a €25m offer.

Muriqi wants to play in the Premier League and was close to a transfer in January but ended up staying at Fenerbahce to help with the title challenge.

The Yellow Canaries are pretty much out of the title race with eight games remaining in the Super Lig, 13 points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.

Muriqi has 15 goals and six assists in 28 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions this season.

The Super Lig is however, like the Championship and Premier League currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

The Turkish top-tier hope to return to action on 12 June.

The English FA meanwhile, have yet to come to an agreement on when to resume the league.

The delays to the season could impact the summer transfer window but a final decision on contracts and transfers has yet to be made.