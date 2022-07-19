West Brom sign Turkey international midfielder on three-year deal

West Bromwich Albion have struck a deal with Türkiye international midfielder Okay Yokuşlu on a three-year contract.

Yokuslu parted ways with Celta Vigo this summer after running down his contract and joins West Brom as a free agent.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to the Midlands based side, previously playing for the Baggies over the second half of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

In total, he made 16 appearances for West Brom in a season that ended in relegation from the top flight.

West Brom are now back in the Premier League and Yokuslu has returned to the Hawthorns.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce was quoted on the official West Brom website as being delighted with the move and described the midfielder as being a ‘fans’ favourite’.

“I am delighted we have have been able to secure a player of Okay’s quality. Having already been able to sign Swifty and Jed this window, I’m really pleased the club have shown further intent by bringing in Okay,” he said.

“The middle of the park is an area in which I felt we needed more quality and from what I have seen of him, Okay certainly offers that in abundance. I know he is a fans’ favourite following his first spell at the club and I’m confident he will shine for us again this season.

“I must applaud the club for reacting quickly to an ever-changing situation. Ron and the staff behind the scenes have worked tirelessly to seal Okay’s signature.

“We faced fierce competition from some big clubs across Europe, but the player made it clear he wanted to return to the Albion, and he has his sights set firmly on the Premier League. We really are delighted to have him.”

Yokuslu posted the following clip on his Instagram account following the announcement of the transfer.

West Brom meanwhile, welcomed Yokuslu home on the official club Instagram page.

The powerful midfielder is a seasoned international and has 39 caps for his country.

Yokuslu is expected to arrive in England after receiving his work permit.