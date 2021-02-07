West Brom vs Tottenham Confirmed Lineups – Okay Yokuslu makes Baggies squad

West Brom take on Tottenham at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Sunday.

January signing Okay Yokuslu was given the green light for selection after passing international clearance.

Yokuslu joined West Brom on loan from Celta Vigo over the winter transfer window.

The Turkey international has been named on the bench for the game against Tottenham so he could make his debut today.

Team news is in at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Five changes; Peltier, Maitland-Niles, Sawyers, Gallagher and Grant all start.

West Brom find themselves 10 points adrift of safety following Brighton’s shock win over Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Yokuslu was brought in to help the Baggies tighten their leaking defence.

West Brom have conceded 52 goals – more than any other side – in just 22 matches this season.

Fellow January signings Maitland-Niles from Arsenal, Mbaye Diagne from Galatasaray and Robert Snodgrass all start today against Spurs.

The full Tottenham starting lineup is listed below. Harry Kane returns after recovering from injury, Son also starts with Vinicius dropping to the bench.