West Ham defender joins Turkish giants on loan transfer

West Ham have confirmed that defender Arthur Masuaku has joined Besiktas on loan.

The Hammers released a statement on the official club website revealing that Masuaku will spend next season on loan at the Turkish giants.

The Black Eagles have the option to make the deal permanent in summer 2023 following the 12-month loan period.

West Ham wished Arthur ‘all the best for his loan spell in Istanbul’, in a farewell message.

Besiktas meanwhile, unveiled their new transfer with the following clip.

Soon after arriving in Istanbul, Turkey the defender passed his medical.

Besiktas also shared photos of Masuaku penning his new deal.

Masuaku later gave his first interview as a Besiktas player and thanked the fans for their warm welcome.

The 28-year-old later took part in his first training session and could be ready in time for the first game of the season next weekend.

Masuaku has been registered and could make his debut on Saturday at home against Kayserispor, the first Super Lig game of the campaign.

Besiktas finished last season in 6th place and will not compete in European competition football next term.