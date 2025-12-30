West Ham Dismiss Edson Alvarez Recall Rumors: Midfielder Set to Remain at Fenerbahce

Despite mounting speculation as the January transfer window approaches, West Ham United have reportedly rubbished claims that Mexican midfielder Edson Álvarez could make an early return to the London Stadium.

Álvarez, who became a notable departure in the summer after being sidelined by manager Graham Potter, is currently halfway through a season-long loan with Turkish giants Fenerbahçe. While “silly season” rumors have suggested a mid-season reunion with the Hammers, club sources have moved quickly to clarify the legal realities of the deal.

No “Easy Out” for the Hammers

The primary hurdle for any potential return is the structure of the agreement. Unlike many standard loans, Álvarez’s move to Istanbul does not include a unilateral recall option. This means that unless West Ham and Fenerbahçe mutually agree to tear up the contract—similar to the arrangement made for James Ward-Prowse last winter—the midfielder is staying put.

A source close to the club’s recruitment department addressed the rumors bluntly, telling Claret and Hugh:

“There is no recall, just more transfer bull*hit.”

Financial and Tactical Impact

The deal remains a significant financial win for the Hammers. Fenerbahçe is currently covering Álvarez’s full £115,000-per-week wages in addition to having paid an unspecified loan fee. Furthermore, the Turkish side holds a non-mandatory option to purchase the 28-year-old permanently next summer for a fee of approximately €22 million (£19 million).

Should that option be exercised, West Ham would recoup a portion of the £33 million (potentially rising to £35.7 million) they paid Ajax for his services in August 2023.

Life in the Süper Lig

Since moving to the Bosphorus in August, Álvarez has maintained his reputation as a combative presence in the midfield. He has made 13 appearances for Fenerbahçe so far, though his discipline remains a talking point, having already collected six yellow cards in the Süper Lig.

While West Ham continues to navigate their domestic campaign under Potter, it appears they will have to do so without Álvarez for the remainder of the season, as the Mexican star remains a key, if gritty, component of the Turkish league leaders’ squad.