West Ham Forward Attracts Interest from Turkish Champions

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is attracting interest from Turkish side Galatasaray, according to the Daily Mail.

The Jamaica international has one year left on his deal at the Hammers with an option for a further year.

Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2023-24 season and see Antonio as a potential target.

The report does not go into the nature of Galatasaray’s interest, whether they want Antonio on a permanent move or a loan.

And it is not yet clear whether Antonio would be interested in a move to Galatasaray.

Antonio would play abroad for the first time if he were to make the move to Turkey.

He would however, be joining a club playing Champions League football if he were to make the move.

Galatasaray lifted the Super Lig title last season and have built a side they hope will make waves in European competition with the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo, Lucas Torreira and Mauro Icardi.