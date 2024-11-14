West Ham Receive Transfer Boost For Defender After Fenerbahce Soften Stance

Fenerbahçe have reportedly softened their stance on the potential sale of injured left-back Jayden Oosterwolde, with West Ham United among the clubs interested according to Sabah.

The Dutch defender suffered a serious knee injury in October, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. Despite the setback, several clubs, including West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Roma, are monitoring his situation.

Fenerbahçe, who were initially reluctant to sell Oosterwolde, are now open to offers in the region of £16.6 million. The club may see this as an opportunity to capitalize on his value before his injury impacts his market worth.

West Ham are in need of defensive reinforcements, particularly at left-back. With both Emerson and Aaron Cresswell approaching the twilight of their careers, the Hammers could view Oosterwolde as a long-term solution.

However, West Ham may face competition from other clubs for Oosterwolde’s signature. It remains to be seen whether they will decide to pursue a deal for the injured defender.

The transfer would be a long-term option however, as he is unlikely to return any time soon due to injury.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, will be keen on finding a replacement this January as they need to strengthen the full-back position after the injury and selling Ferdi Kadioglu to Brighton.