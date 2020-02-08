West Ham send scouts to watch 22-year-old Lille star Zeki Celik

West Ham United have set their sights on a summer move for Lille right-back Zeki Celik.

A source close to the player has revealed to Turkish-Football that West Ham scouts have been monitoring the Turkey international over recent weeks.

35-year-old Pablo Zabaleta is currently West Ham’s first-choice right-back and the Hammers are understood to be looking for a long-term replacement.

Any move, however, is dependent on West Ham remaining in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ side currently sit in 18th spot with just 24 points after 25 games. The Hammers take on last season’s champions Manchester City tomorrow.

Celik has also recently been linked with a move to Tottenham while Lille rejected an £8 million bid from Cardiff last season.

Spurs are looking for new options at right back and I'm told one man on the radar is Lille defender Mehmet Zeki Celik — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) December 10, 2019

The 22-year-old has registered three assists in 18 Ligue 1 games so gar this season.

Celik also played a key role in Turkey’s qualification to Euro 2020 this summer. The 22-year-old has three years remaining on his contract with Lille.