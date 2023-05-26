West Ham are interested in signing Fenerbahce right-back Ferdi Kadioglu this summer, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Talks are at an early stage between intermediaries but are expected to heat up once the league season ends.

READ: A new way of approaching the Super Lig

The Turkish international is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer and has received interest from several English sides this season.

Kadioglu, 23, has impressed this season at Fenerbahce, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 45 appearances in all competitions this season.

West Ham are in need of reinforcements at right-back, with first-choice Vladimir Coufal as well as Thilo Kehrer and Ben Johnson all struggling for form and having an unconvincing season.

Kadioglu is seen as a good fit for West Ham as he is a versatile defender who can play in a number of positions on both sides of defence and in attacking positions on the wing.

Fenerbahce value Kadioglu as being worth €20m and are open to selling him for the right price this summer.

Kadioglu was born in the Netherlands and rose through the Dutch footballing ranks before joining Fenerbahce in 2018.

The 23-year-old represents Turkiye at international level and has nine caps for the national team.