‘What’s Worst Than Can Happen’ – Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson urges Klopp to play Ozan Kabak

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has urged Jurgen Klopp to give Ozan Kabak his debut.

Lawrenson called for January transfers Kabak and Ben Davies to be played in defence as he believes it would result in the Reds playing to their strengths again.

READ: Video: Ozan Kabak nutmegs Liverpool teammate in training with back-heel flick

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all ruled out in defence Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been forced to play at the back instead of their natural midfield position.

Lawrenson wants Klopp to play Kabak and Davies in defence so that Henderson and Fabinho can move back into midfield and help the Reds get back to the ‘good old days’.

Liverpool dropped 10 points behind league leaders Manchester City following their 4-1 defeat last weekend and the Citizens still have a game in hand.

Lawrenson said on Off The Ball: “The thing with Liverpool is, and it’s a good thing in many ways as now they can just forget about ambitions of winning the league and start playing again.

“The other day somebody said look that they had to cover for [Virgil] van Dijk and [Joe] Gomez etc, but now the time is basically that he is got to pick his best midfield.

“We know what the front three would generally be and say, that right boys let’s just go out, let’s get back to the good old days of pressing etc and let’s spend most of the match in the opposition’s half and therefore making chances and scoring goals.

“Just give a young kid a run and the new boy they signed from Schalke, [Ozan] Kabak, and what the worst thing that can happen?

“They are not winning games. I don’t know what the record is in the last ten, but it is really poor.

“Go back to making your strength a strength again, take Fabinho and Henderson out and put them in midfield.

“And just start winning football matches.”

Kabak joined Liverpool on loan from Schalke 04 over the January transfer window as did Davies to help solve the defensive problems.

The Reds are pretty much out of the title race but are still in the Champions League.

Liverpool take on Leicester City next in the league followed by the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.