Who will finish as Süper Lig top scorer? Leading contenders in 2025

The Turkish Super Lig has turned into one of the most exciting leagues in Europe, known for its attacking football, thrills and spills of the game, technical wingers, and competitive Golden Boot race. Each season the race for the Golden Boot changes direction several times over, and 2025 is no different. As we get deep into the season, some top forwards have really made an impression as the best players to back in matchday and long-term goal scorer markets.

Let us take a close look at the best of the bunch, their strength, and why they deserve a place on your betting slip.

Paul Onuachu – The in-form goal machine

Paul Onuachu has shone brightly in the season as one of the stars. The Nigerian striker leading Trabzonspor’s line has delivered consistently with many double-digit goals and one of the best conversion rates in the league.

A major reason why he is such a reliable option is because he is central to attack. Most of Trabzonspor’s attacking plays mostly go through him in the final third. They mostly cross it towards him, loft long balls or take set pieces. His stature makes him a threat in the air, while his poise in the penalty area makes him one of the most reliable finishers in the Super Lig.

For those looking for a “safer” long-term pick in the Turkish Super Lig predictions, Onuachu’s consistency, number of minutes played and scoring chances make him a good pick.

Eldor Shomurodov – The Consistent breakaway threat

Başakşehir’s Eldor Shomurodov continues to prove himself as a reliable goal scorer He has been one of the more efficient strikers from open play this season, mostly in transition.

His key strengths include intelligent movement between the lines, sharp acceleration during counters, and strong finishing with both feet.

Shomurodov does well against teams which press high or leave space behind. Basaksehir play in a manner that fits his movement and timing and he remains one of the strongest attackers to back especially against sides who throw numbers forward.

Mauro Icardi and Youssef En-Nesyri

You can’t talk about the Golden Boot without bringing up the league’s star strikers. Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray) and Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahce) are at the top of the food chain.

What puts them ahead? They play for teams that control the ball, so chances keep coming. They get more chances at goal than almost anyone else, and both get their share of penalties and set-pieces too. When their teams run into deep-sitting defenses, these two just attack harder.

Icardi has great movement and instinctive finishing skills, while En-Nesyri has pace, aerial power and relentless pressing. If you are putting season-long goal scorer bets on either of these two, you are taking a strong approach in view of the service they get.

Marco Asensio, Anderson Talisca and Tammy Abraham

The top scorer in the Super Lig is, in most cases, a surprise name. It could either be a creative player that finds form in the middle of the season. Or, it could be a forward that flourishes after a tactical adjustment. Three names fit that mould perfectly.

Marco Asensio

Asensio is not actually a striker by designation but because of the position he plays on the pitch he can drift inside and shoot often from dangerous areas. Because of his set-piece skill and late-position runs into the box, he is a sleeper pick for multi-game scorer markets.

Anderson Talisca

Famous for his brilliant long-range shots and free-kicks, his goal streaks propels him up the charts. He’s a good pick for gamblers on the anytime goalscorer markets.

Tammy Abraham

Abraham has become a consistent threat for Beşiktaş with re-gained confidence. With improved wing play, he looks set to land an impressive scoring run.

If you like candidates with median odds and significant upside, take a long look at these names.

Betting strategy tips

For bets on a single match, take attackers that have good form and an advantageous matchup.

When betting long-term on the tournament’s top scorer, combine a favourite such as Onuachu or Icardi with a dark-horse such as Shomurodov or Talisca.

Creative midfielders with a high shot volume are often underestimated by bookies in value markets.

Final word

The Golden Boot battle in the Super Lig is expected to be an unpredictable one. The best combination of talent and reliability, Paul Onuachu and Eldor Shomurodov certainly bring a good deal of attacking threat and scoring consistency. Icardi and En-Nesyri remain elite picks backed by dominant teams. Just imagine if you add wildcards like Talisca, Asensio, and Abraham to the mix.

Backing the right scorer can provide great value all season long if you analyse fixtures, penalties and team form closely.