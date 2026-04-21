Why Man United Star Bruno Fernandes is Primary Target for Galatasaray’s Ambitious Champions League Project

Galatasaray has set its sights on Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as the landmark signing of the upcoming summer transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The pursuit is a central pillar of President Dursun Özbek’s ambitious vision for a revamped squad capable of dominating the Champions League.

The Yellow-Reds are preparing an unprecedented financial package to lure the Portuguese playmaker to Turkey.

The “Operation Bruno” Strategy

The move for Fernandes is not merely a transfer but a significant “statement of intent” from the Galatasaray hierarchy. President Özbek is reportedly planning a comprehensive overhaul of both the squad and management, with Fernandes identified as the world-class No. 10 needed to elevate the club’s global brand.

Galatasaray is willing to explore salary tiers never before seen in the Turkish Süper Lig, with potential packages reaching as high as €15 million per year.

Capitalizing on Old Trafford Uncertainty

Galatasaray is closely monitoring the ongoing structural changes at Manchester United. While Fernandes has been a talismanic figure for the Red Devils.

The plan involves offering Fernandes—who has recorded 8 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League this season—a leading role in a historic Champions League campaign, potentially alongside stars like Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sané.

A Record-Breaking Bid

Recent reports suggest that Galatasaray is prepared to offer approximately €60 million to secure Fernandes’ services. If completed, this would mark the second-highest transfer fee in the history of Turkish football, surpassed only by the club’s own deal for Victor Osimhen.

As Galatasaray heads toward a pivotal presidential election, the pursuit of the Manchester United captain serves as Özbek’s promise to the electorate.