Wilfried Zaha Arrives in Istanbul Ahead of Completing Galatasaray Transfer, Thousands of Fans Welcome Him

Wilfried Zaha has arrived in Istanbul, Turkiye ahead of completing his transfer to Galatasaray.

Zaha arrived in Istanbul tonight and was welcomed by thousands of Galatasaray fans who turned up to greet their new transfer.

Additionally, one of the leaders Galatasaray ultra firm Ultraslan was on stage with Zaha introducing him to the fans.

Wilfried Zaha got a warm welcome in Istanbul! The guy on the left is an Ultraslan top boy. Shows how close Galatasaray (+ most major Turkish clubs) are with their base. Community matters.

Earlier today Zaha posted a video on his social media channels that he was on his way to Turkiye.

In a message delivered to the club’s supporters, he said: “Hello Gala fans!

“I just wanted to say I’m on my way [and] I can’t wait to see you soon.”

Galatasaray has qualified for the second round of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The Turkish club also shared photographs of Zaha’s first moments in Istanbul after arriving in the city.

Zaha is a 30-year-old winger who will play abroad for the first time. He has scored 90 goals in 458 games for the Eagles.

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig last season. They have qualified for the second round of qualifying for the Champions League as a result.