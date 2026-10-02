Will the Süper Lig Be Postponed? Legal Expert Clarifies TFF Framework After MHK Collapse

Following the sudden resignation wave that gutted the Central Referee Committee (MHK), speculation surged across Turkish football regarding whether upcoming Trendyol Süper Lig fixtures would face immediate suspension or postponement.

Addressing the regulatory reality, prominent sports law attorney Fatih Şaşoğlu evaluated the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) statutes, confirming that the administrative resignations do not trigger a stoppage or postponement of league matches.

MHK Retains Legal Operational Quorum

According to statements provided by Şaşoğlu to Fanatik, the departures within the 9-member MHK board do not render referee assignments legally invalid or force a halt to scheduled matches.

“Under TFF regulations, the Central Referee Committee can legally convene and make decisions as long as a simple majority quorum is maintained,” Şaşoğlu explained. “Even with six departures, the TFF President possesses the statutory authority to appoint interim members from the substitute list immediately, or allow the remaining board members to ratify referee assignments without breaking schedule continuity.”

League Schedule Uninterrupted Ahead of International Break

The legal clarification quells immediate concerns from Süper Lig clubs regarding fixture backlogs, confirming that referee assignments for the upcoming matchweek remain binding and operational.

While TFF leadership prepares a comprehensive restructuring of the MHK to restore institutional confidence, domestic match operations will proceed strictly according to the published calendar without postponement.