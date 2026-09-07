Will Victor Osimhen and Mario Lemina Face Trabzonspor? Expert Physiotherapist Weighs In

Prominent sports physiotherapist Turan Anıl Türkel has offered expert medical analysis on the recovery timelines for Galatasaray duo Victor Osimhen and Mario Lemina, raising the possibility of an early return for the blockbuster clash against Trabzonspor.

Both players sustained injuries during Galatasaray’s 3–2 victory over İstanbul Başakşehir on Friday, with Osimhen suffering a groin strain and Lemina picking up a muscle tear. While both key figures are sidelined for the upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture against Sporting CP and the domestic match against Kocaelispor, questions remain surrounding their availability for the trip to Trabzon.

“Galatasaray’s Medical Department Performs Miracles”

Evaluating the situation in an interview with Fanatik, Türkel noted that while pure scientific models suggest a longer rehabilitation window, Galatasaray’s internal medical performance could alter the outcome:

“Scientifically, Osimhen and Lemina should miss the Trabzonspor match. However, taking into account the exceptional track record of Galatasaray’s medical department led by Dr. Yener İnce, it would not surprise me to see both players on the pitch. Last season, they achieved remarkable results—bringing players back far faster than expected without causing performance drops. They performed near-miracles.”

Medical Departments to Decide the Title Race

Türkel emphasized that athlete health management will be a primary driver of success in the Trendyol Süper Lig this season. With dense domestic and European schedules taking a physical toll on squad depth across the league, maintaining key star players will prove crucial.