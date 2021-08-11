Wolves join race for £5m rated Celta Vigo midfielder

Wolves have joined the race for £5m rated Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu according to Sky Sports.

Per the source, Wolves are in the race with Watford for the midfielder who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.

Celta Vigo reportedly value Yokuslu as being worth £5m and the midfielder is keen on returning to Premier League football.

Watford are preparing a bid for Yokuslu and recently met with his agent at the club grounds.

The club want to improve the quality of the squad following promotion to the Premier League.

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta and Yokuslu’s agent are friends.

Wolves meanwhile, want to strengthen their squad under new head coach Bruno Lage and central midfield is an area the manager wants to work on.

The Premier League outfit have made just two transfers so far bringing in Francisco Trincao on loan from Barcelona and goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos as a replacement for Rui Patricio.

Yokuslu made 16 appearances for West From last season; impressing in the English top-tier. Sky Sports report that his ‘modest’ price tag could be attractive to teams struggling financially after the pandemic.