Wolves Reject €15m Besiktas Bid for Tolu Arokodare Amid Striker Crisis

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly turned down an opening €15 million offer from Turkish giants Beşiktaş for Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare.

The move comes as Beşiktaş scrambles to fill a void in their frontline following Tammy Abraham’s abrupt departure to Aston Villa. With the Super Eagles striker firmly in their sights, the Istanbul-based club is looking to provide head coach Sergen Yalçın with a traditional “number nine” before the winter window concludes.

Beşiktaş Left Short-Handed

The departure of Abraham has left Yalçın with limited options. While El-Bilal Touré remains in the squad, the 53-year-old manager reportedly prefers utilizing the Malian international on the left wing. This tactical preference has intensified the club’s search for a target man, leading them to the Molineux.

Wolves Holding Out for Premium Fee

Despite the tempting offer from the eleven-time Turkish champions, Wolves are standing firm. According to reports from Fanatik, the English club is holding out for significantly more than the €15m tabled—likely double that amount.

There are several factors behind Wolves’ reluctance to sell

Financial Protection: Wolves invested €26 million to bring Arokodare from KRC Genk only last summer and are unwilling to record a loss on the 25-year-old.

Squad Depth: Following Jørgen Strand Larsen’s recent €50m move to Crystal Palace, the Midlands club is wary of depleting their attacking options further.

Playing Time: With Strand Larsen gone, Arokodare is expected to see a significant increase in minutes under manager Rob Edwards.

A Dilemma of Ambition

Wolves are currently embroiled in a grueling battle for Premier League survival. While the club is desperate to retain talent for their safety bid, the prospect of playing for a title-contending side in the Turkish Süper Lig may appeal to Arokodare, especially with the looming possibility of Championship football at Molineux next season.

As the transfer deadline nears, it remains to be seen if Beşiktaş will return with an improved bid or if Arokodare will remain the focal point of the Wolves’ attack for the remainder of the campaign.