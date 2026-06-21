World Cup Heartbreak: Arda Güler Offers Emotional Apology as Turkey Faces Early Exit

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has issued a poignant apology to Turkish football fans following the national team’s premature elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting the squad failed to live up to its potential.

Turkey’s tournament ambitions came to a sudden halt at Levi’s Stadium following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Paraguay.Combined with their opening-day loss to Australia, the Crescent-Stars have been mathematically eliminated from knockout round contention with one group match still remaining.

Young Star Left Frustrated by Blank Performances

The 21-year-old playmaker, who anchors Turkey’s highly touted new generation of talent alongside Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız, did not hide his immense frustration after the final whistle. Despite possessing high-caliber players representing some of Europe’s elite clubs, Turkey failed to find the back of the net in either of their opening fixtures.

Speaking to national broadcaster TRT Spor in the immediate aftermath of the loss, a visibly dejected Güler expressed a deep sense of embarrassment over the team’s collective performance. He emphasized that players competing at the absolute highest level of club football must translate that quality onto the international stage, acknowledging that they fell vastly short of doing so in North America.

“We are ashamed. We apologise to all our people,” Guler said. “We play in very big teams and we need to show this on the field. We couldn’t score in two matches. Throughout my national team career, I will do everything I can to make them forget this tournament. We apologise to our people.”

Shifting Focus to Long-Term Redemption

Vowing to make amends to the loyal supporters who traveled to the United States and those who watched from afar back home, Güler looked ahead toward his future with the national side. The midfield prodigy promised that he would dedicate the remainder of his international career to restoring the country’s footballing reputation and helping fans move past the bitter disappointment of this tournament.

Turkey will now play a final ceremonial group fixture against the tournament co-hosts, the United States, in Los Angeles, where the squad will look to salvage some pride before heading home early.