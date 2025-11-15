World Cup Showdown: Turkey Heads to Spain for Group E Finale

The Turkish National Team, under the guidance of coach Vincenzo Montella, is gearing up for the climax of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers, culminating in a decisive Group E fixture away to Spain.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, and holds significant weight for the final group standings. Türkiye will travel to the Iberian Peninsula immediately following their crucial penultimate game against Bulgaria.

Spain vs. Türkiye: A Crucial Group Test

The clash between the top two sides in Group E is a pivotal moment in the race for direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup finals. While the match is guaranteed to be a tactical affair—with both Montella and Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente expected to finalize their starting XI and strategic game plans after their preceding matches—the atmosphere and stadium environment will also be key elements in determining the outcome.

Yamal Out for Spain

The Spanish national team will face Türkiye without one of their most dangerous attacking prospects. Young FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been ruled out of the squad for both the Georgia and Türkiye matches due to an ongoing injury problem.

Yamal, a phenomenal presence this season, has contributed significantly to his club, tallying 6 goals and 6 assists in 11 matches, making his absence a notable blow to Spain’s attacking depth for this critical qualifying window. His removal was reported to be due to an invasive radiofrequency procedure for pubalgia, or groin discomfort.

All eyes will be on the Crescent-Stars to see if they can capitalize on their pre-match result against Bulgaria and secure a positive result against the group leaders in a bid to secure either automatic qualification or a strong playoff berth.