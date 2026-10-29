Yasir Zor (21) – Why Turkey should urgently make an effort to secure him

June 28, 2025, could be a day that 1.FC Kaiserslautern remembers for years to come. It was on this day that the departure of their top scorer, Yasin Zor, was announced. A player who, with 36 goal contributions in 33 matches for the U21 side, had been by far their most productive performer. While this was a bitter loss for the current second-division club, things could hardly have gone better for the attacking player thereafter.

His move from the Oberliga to the Regionalliga Südwest proved to be an inspired decision. He proved to be a lucky find for Astoria Walldorf, as the German-Turkish player became a game-changer in his first regional league season. Within Astoria’s possession-based style of play, he became the focal point of the attack, racking up an impressive 33 direct goal contributions in 31 competitive matches, even at this higher level of competition.

What makes Yasin Zor so interesting?

One should by no means make the mistake of reducing this versatile attacking midfielder solely to his goal contributions. While these certainly play a decisive role in his team’s results, there are other elements that make his profile as a player so compelling.

What stands out most is his carefree approach on the pitch. Zor plays with an effortless grace that is rarely seen. With his creative flair, he frequently engages in dribbles, executes clever, deceptive passes, and picks out his attackers with pinpoint through-balls, constantly catching his opponents off guard. What makes this particularly impressive is that Zor chooses the perfect moments for these actions, and more often than not, they come off successfully.

Every club dreams of having a player who can captivate and thrill the crowd with his play. Consequently, it was nearly impossible for Astoria to hold onto Zor throughout the last season, a fact quickly recognized by the scouts at Kickfieber.de, who regularly cover promising talent in the lower leagues too.

The Next Career Step

As early as last winter, there was considerable speculation regarding Zor’s future. Several clubs in the German second division, as well as top-tier teams in neighboring countries, set their sights on the ambidextrous attacking player. Consequently, his family, who represent him, had no shortage of discussions to hold concerning his sporting future and his next career move.

Ultimately, Yasin and his family opted against a winter transfer, choosing instead to remain in Walldorf for the second half of the season, a decision that clearly served him well. This spring, it was announced that the now 21-year-old would be joining the reserve team of TSG Hoffenheim in the 3. Liga.

It is safe to say that this move has paid off handsomely. After eleven matchdays, Zor has already racked up eleven direct goal contributions, establishing himself as one of the league’s top scorers. His contributions have been nothing short of spectacular, frequently appearing in highlight reels. A debut for TSG’s professional side now seems to be only a matter of time.

The Turkish federation should act quickly

Of course, Zor still needs to prove himself on the big stage of the Bundesliga and demonstrate his creative flair there as well. Given the level of competition for his position, a future with the German national team seems highly unlikely. He had never previously played for a youth national team of the DFB (German Football Association).

This could be a major opportunity for the Turkish federation to secure a talent, once again, ahead of the DFB. In recent years, two other top prospects, Can Uzun of Eintracht Frankfurt and Kenan Yildiz of Juventus, have already opted to represent Turkey.

While Turkey’s attacking ranks are currently well-stocked, there is always room for a technically gifted, dynamic number ten who is also capable of playing out wide. Such a player has the potential to decide a tight match with a single moment of brilliance. Consequently, the Turkish federation should move fast and initiate discussions soon, if they haven’t already. Zor could well become the next great attacking talent for the national team.