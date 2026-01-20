Youth Invasion: Man United and Man City Starlets Assigned Squad Numbers at Kayserispor

The Manchester rivalry has found a new, unexpected battleground in the heart of Turkey as Kayserispor officially unveiled the squad numbers for their winter reinforcements.

Highlighting a frantic January window for the Süper Lig side, the arrivals of Manchester United’s Sam Mather and Manchester City’s Jadel Katongo have stolen the headlines, signaling a bold strategy to inject Premier League pedigree into their survival fight.

Kayserispor confirmed that Sam Mather, the highly-rated winger from the Manchester United academy, will take over the No. 11 shirt.

Mather is expected to provide the creative spark and pace out wide that the Anatolian side has lacked in the first half of the season. His arrival is seen as a significant coup for the club, as United were keen to see the youngster gain first-team experience in a high-pressure European league.

Crossing the Manchester divide to join him in Kayseri is Jadel Katongo. The Manchester City defensive prospect has been handed the No. 2 jersey, a clear indication that he is expected to slot straight into the starting lineup.

Known for his tactical versatility and composure on the ball—traits synonymous with the City academy—Katongo’s presence is aimed at stabilizing a defense that has struggled with consistency.

Alongside the Manchester duo, Kayserispor also finalized numbers for their domestic signings. Semih Güler has been assigned the No. 6 shirt to anchor the midfield, while Görkem Sağlam will sport No. 61, a traditional nod to his Trabzon roots.

The integration of two of Manchester’s brightest young talents into the Süper Lig is a major talking point in Turkey. For Kayserispor, the hope is that the “Manchester Connection” will pay immediate dividends as they look to climb the table in the second half of the campaign.