Leicester City Winger Yunus Akgun Provides First Assist Against Liverpool

Yunus Akgun provided his first assist for Leicester City last night in the 3-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in Anfield.

The Foxes were eliminated from the EFL Cup third round by Liverpool, but Akgun setup Kasey McAteer after running down the right side of the pitch with the ball keeping an eye on the run of the striker.

The Turkish international made a perfect pass playing McAteer in on goal who slotted the ball past Caoimhín Kelleher into the bottom corner.

Akgun, a rising Turkish star, impressed on loan at Adana Demirspor last season, earning him a spot in Galatasaray’s starting lineup this season.

The 23-year-old, who was on the radar of several European clubs, was loaned to Leicester City for €500,000 with an option to buy for €9 million.

Akgun started against the Reds in what was his 5th appearance in all competitions since joining.

The 24-year-old will be hoping to start against when Leicester City take on Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on October 1st.Yu