Yusuf Demir Reborn in Austria: Galatasaray Flop Returns to Form with Rapid Wien

Former Barcelona prodigy Yusuf Demir has dramatically turned his career around following his departure from Galatasaray, enjoying a sensational revival back home in Austria with Rapid Wien.

After an underwhelming spell in Istanbul—where he managed just two goals and two assists in 26 appearances—Demir returned to his boyhood club in February. The move came after a difficult period that saw his physical condition drop significantly due to a lack of minutes at Galatasaray.

Determined to rebuild his career from scratch, the 23-year-old took drastic steps to complete his return.

“Because of my poor physical condition, I didn’t ask for a single cent from Rapid for the first few months,”

Demir revealed. “I only took the basic collective agreement salary of around €1,500 just so I could be registered. But I was confident I would cause a sensation again.”

That bold self-belief is now paying major dividends. After gradually building up his fitness and overcoming a rocky start—which included a red card against Sturm Graz in May—Demir has established himself as the focal point of Rapid Wien’s attack.

This season, the attacker has delivered 12 goal contributions (six goals and six assists) in 17 appearances across all competitions. With his contract at Rapid Wien set to expire at the end of the season, Demir’s explosive return to form is once again putting European scouts on alert.