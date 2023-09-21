Zaha Assist Rescues Galatasaray, Sends Man United Bottom of Champions League Group A

Wilfried Zaha helped Galatasaray draw 2-2 with Copenhagen in their opening Champions League Group A match at the Rams stadium, Istanbul.

Zaha made his Champions League debut for the club coming off the bench in the 66th minute with Galatasaray trailing 2-0.

READ: Who is Man United Keeper Altay Bayindir? Turkiye’s Rising Star

The Lions were given hope when Elias Jelert was sent off for two bookable offences in the 73rd minute.

Sacha Boey pulled a goal back in the 75th minute with a stunning effort after being setup by Tete who also came off the bench.

Zaha taunted the opposition defence down the wing and played an instrumental role in the equaliser on 78 minutes.

He dribbled past the fullback down the left and sent in a delightful cross which Tete smashed home with an incredible strike.

https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1704566843405385823?s=20

“Amazing comeback from the team today. We keep pushing forward together!!” Zaha shared on social media after the clash.

https://x.com/wilfriedzaha/status/1704587484582080803?s=20

The goal sparked jubilant scenes at the Rams Park and while the Red-Yellows didn’t go on and find a winner, it guaranteed they wouldn’t the first round of games at the bottom of the table.

Instead, it is United end the week at the foot of the table after a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich.

Galatasaray face a huge clash next on Match Day 2 away to United at Old Trafford.

Galatasaray will travel to Old Trafford to face United in the reverse fixture on October 3.

Zaha signed a three-year deal with Galatasaray after leaving Crystal Palace on a free transfer at the end of last season.