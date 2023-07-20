Zaha Will Pick Between Crystal Palace & Fenerbahce

Wilfried Zaha will pick between Fenerbahce and Crystal Palace regarding his future after Al-Ettifaq dropped out of the title race according to Aksam.

Per the source, Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard, have withdrawn their interest in Zaha, which leaves Fenerbahçe and Crystal PlACE as the two clubs still in the running for his signature.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Zaha recently posted a cryptic message on social media.

Zaha’s post on Twitter showed a confused emoji, which has led to speculation that he is undecided about his future.

The post has been liked over 30,000 times and has been viewed over 5.6 million times.

It is unclear what Zaha’s next move will be, but his post on social media has certainly added to the intrigue surrounding his future.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international is out of contract with Crystal Palace and has a decision to make regarding which offer to accept.

Zaha is a talented winger who has been in good form for Crystal Palace in recent seasons. He has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 28 appearances last term.

Fenerbahçe are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. They are hoping to challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title and qualify for the Champions League.