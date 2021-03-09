‘A dream come true’ – Ozan Kabak opens up about settling in at Liverpool

Ozan Kabak probably wasn’t expecting to become a first-team center-back immediately after joining Liverpool on loan from Schalke 04.

But following the injury of Joel Matip and Fabinho, Kabak ended up being a regular pick in defence.

With Jordan Henderson also out injured head coach Jurgen Klopp had even fewer defensive options.

The 20-year-old had to settle in quickly in a new country, with new teammates and a new language.

To make a difficult job tougher he has not had a regular defensive partner.

Kabak has already played alongside three center-back partners including Henderson, Fabinho and Nathaniel Phillips.

The Turkey international has, however, admitted that he has settled in and that playing for the Reds has been a ‘dream come true’.

“It has been a month and I can say I have already settled in, but it is a big responsibility for me, to be honest, because there have been a lot of injuries in the centre-back position,” he said speaking to the official Liverpool FC matchday programme.

“I need to give my best for the team to help the team. So like I said, it is a big responsibility, but I can do it.

“It is amazing to be a Liverpool player. Amazing. A dream came true for me because as a child I always wanted to play for this great club with these great players.

“Now I am here I want to make our fans happy and proud.”

Kabak compared the Premier League to the Bundesliga and also revealed how his teammates have helped him settle in.

The young defender admitted it has been difficult to adapt so quickly but that he has given ‘everything’.

“In England the level is really, really high,” he added. “The Bundesliga is also a really high level, but I think the Premier League is higher in intensity and physical quality.

“I think it is the highest level of football and I am trying to adapt here. Thiago, Bobby and Shaqiri played in the Bundesliga before they were here and our manager also managed in Germany, so I take their advice and try to give my best in training and the games.

“I have given everything in the last month, but of course it is hard to adapt here because there are good players and good teams in the Premier League.

“It is always harder to join a team in winter, to be honest, to play with new team-mates and obviously to move to a new country with a new language. It has been a challenge for me, but I have tried to adapt as soon as possible.”

Kabak missed the 1-0 defeat against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The defender is however, expected to return to the team on Wednesday in the Champions League second-leg Last 16 tie against RB Leipzig.

Kabak started the first-leg against the Bundesliga side helping his team keep a clean sheet in the 2-0 away victory.