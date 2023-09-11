Adana Demirspor Make Nottingham Forrest Offer For Striker, Transfer Window Still Open

Adana Demirspor have made an official offer to sign Emmanuel Dennis, a striker who is no longer wanted by Nottingham Forest according to Sports Digitale.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu who broke the news to Sports Digitale provided an update that personal terms had been agreed and that all that remains is for the clubs to strike a deal.

Dennis has been deemed surplus to requirements at the City Ground and the Tricky Trees are looking to offload him.

The Turkish transfer window is open until September 15, so Adana Demirspor are hoping to beat off competition from other clubs to sign Dennis.

Fellow Super Lig side Trabzonspor had also expressed interest in signing Dennis.

Dennis is a 25-year-old Nigerian striker who joined Nottingham Forest in 2022.

Dennis is a highly-rated striker who has scored goals in the Premier League, the Championship, and the Belgian league.

He is a versatile player who can play as a center-forward or on the wing. He is also a good dribbler and creator of chances.

Dennis’s signing would be a major coup for Adana Demirspor and would give them a good chance of building on their 4th placed finish last season.