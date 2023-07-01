Arda Guler has been linked with just about every major European club after a meteoric rise to fame in his breakthrough season at Fenerbahce.

Turkish-Football have reported Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton are all interested. And reports from across Europe have also linked Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid.

We take a look at Guler and why you should be keeping a close eye on him.

READ: New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

Arda Guler

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 18

Height: 1.76 m (5’9″)

Weight: 68 kg (149 lbs)

Club: Fenerbahce

Country: Turkey

Appearances: 35 (2021-2022)

Goals: 6

Assists: 7

Guler was picked in The Guardian:Next Generation 2022: 60 of the best young talents in world football

“Arda Guler is a very talented player. He has the potential to play anywhere in the world. He has quality, he can read the game well, and he has great technique. If he keeps developing his game, there is no limit to his potential.” – Andrea Pirlo

Arda Güler is a technically gifted attacking midfielder who is known for his creativity and dribbling skills.

He is also a good passer and goalscorer. Güler is a left-footed player who likes to play on the right side of the pitch, where he can cut inside and shoot on goal.

He is also capable of playing as a central midfielder or as a winger.

Guler is considered to be one of the most promising young players in Turkey. He has been compared to Mesut Oil, and there is no doubt that he has the potential to be a world-class player. However, he needs to continue to develop his game and stay focused if he wants to reach his full potential.

Career Highlights

Made his professional debut for Fenerbahce in January 2022 at the age of 17

Became the youngest player to score for Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League in March 2022

Won the Turkish Super Lig Young Player of the Season award in 2022

International career

Has represented Turkey at the under-17, under-19, and under-21 levels.

Made his senior international debut for Turkey in March 2022 at the age of 17.

Has scored one goal for Turkey at the senior level becoming the youngest player to ever do so against Wales.

The Future

Arda Guler is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe. He has been linked with a move to a number of top clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Benfica, AC Milan among others.

Guler wants a move abroad but only at a club that will play him next season. The 18-year-old is determined to continue playing as a first-team player and does not want to join a club where he will sit on the bench or be loaned out.

The rising star is well aware of his ability and is taking a firm stance. Fenerbahce meanwhile, want Guler to stay on for another season. The Yellow Canaries also want Guler to sign a new deal that will see his €17.5m release clause increased.

Guler has no shortage of suitors but he knows his worth and will only join a club that has plans for him next term.