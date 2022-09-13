Adanaspor 3-2 Trabzonspor: Reigning champions suffer shock defeat

Trabzonspor suffered a shock 3-2 defeat away to Adanaspor in the Super Lig on Monday.

Adanaspor got off to a great start when Kevin Rodrigues opened the scoring on 10 minutes.

Goooooolllllll Goooooolllllll Goooooolllllll ⚽️ ⚽️ 10' Kévin Rodrigues Adanademirspor 1️⃣➖0️⃣ Trabzonspor pic.twitter.com/OEfNC6sKP9 — BetMarlo News (@Betmarlocom) September 12, 2022

Bakasetas did equalize before the break but Badou Ndiaye put the home side ahead for the second time early in the second half.

Umut Bozok looked to have rescued a point for the visitors when he equalized on 84 minutes but Adanaspor had the last laugh when Samet Akaydin scored the winning goal in the third minute of additional time.

The reigning Super Lig champions succumbed to their second defeat of the season. Trabzonspor also lost their opening Europa League group game mid-week away to Ferencvaros in Hungary.

The defeat saw Trabzonspor drop to 8th in the league but they are only four points behind leaders Konyaspor.

Adanaspor meanwhile, moved into 4th place in the table just one point behind Konyaspor.

Trabzonspor will face Crvena Zvezda next in the Europa League followed by a game against Gaziantep in the Super Lig.

Adanaspor take on Antalyaspor next.