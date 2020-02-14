Agent confirms AS Roma received January bid for Tottenham target Cengiz Under

Serie A giants AS Roma rejected offers for Tottenham target Cengiz Under during the January transfer window.

Tottenham have been closely linked with a move for Under in recent weeks with the Turkish paper Gunes stating that Jose Mourinho is a fan of the 22-year-old winger.

Under’s agent has now confirmed that Roma did receive offered from the Premier League and Serie A for Under.

However, the club opted to reject all of the incoming offers as they were only willing to part company with Under at the end of the season.

“Offers have arrived from aboard [Premier Leage] and Italy for Cengiz however, Roma has not accepted them,” Utku Cenikli said.

Under has been closely linked with a move to the Premier League for well over a season now.

Turkish-Football reported interest from Tottenham and Arsenal dating back to last summer when the winger was valued as being worth €50.

The interested sides could get Under for less this summer considering Roma could be forced to sell players if they do not qualify for Champions League football.

Additionally, Under does not see eye to eye with current manager Paulo Fonseca.

The Turkey international’s place at Roma has come under threat following the arrival of Carles Perez form Barcelona.

Under has struggled with injuries this season and has played just 639 minutes of Serie A football.

The 22-year-old has been a starter for Roma in their last five games and has scored two goals.