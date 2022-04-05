Agent responds to reported Leeds United transfer offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper

Leeds United have been linked with Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the Turkish media.

Cakir’s agent Necdet Cakir responded to the transfer like revealing that there is no offer and that his client is focused on winning the league title with Trabzonspor.

“Up until now there has been no offer from Leeds United,” Cakir told Ajansspor.

“As you know Cakir is focused on winning the league with Trabzonspor.”

READ: Roman Abramovich in talks to buy Turkish club after quitting Chelsea

Cakir did, however, reveal that his client wants to win the league with Trabzonspor and then may be open to leaving to go to Europe.

“It is a great honour for Ugurcan to be the captain of Trabzonspor and to serve in the national team,” he said.

“Ugurcan’s only current goal is to become a champion at Trabzonspor. When he completes his mission in Trabzonspor, he wants to go to Europe if he can.”

The 26-year-old keeper has been closely linked with several European clubs over the past few seasons.

Cakir is also first-choice keeper for the Turkey national team and has 18 international caps.

Trabzonspor are currently first in the Super Lig, 13 points ahead of second-placed Konyaspor.

Traditional rivals Fenerbahce are third but 15 points behind.

Trabzonspor will lift the league title for the first time since 1984 if they do go on to win the championship.