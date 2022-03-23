Roman Abramovich in talks to buy Turkish club after quitting Chelsea

Roman Abramovich is in talks with Turkish side Goztepe to buy the Izmir based club after putting Chelsea up for sale according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Abramovich is in talks with the current Goztepe majority shareholder Mehmet Sepil.

Negotiations between Sepil and the board are expected to hold face-to-face negotiations with Abramovich’s representatives in the next few days.

Sepil brought the club in 2014 and under his guidance, Goz Goz rose from the Turkish Third League to the Super Lig.

The club has a large local fanbase in Izmir and are one of the few privately owned Turkish clubs in the top tier.

Most major Super Lig clubs are fan-owned and have a membership model.

Sepil already announced he will be leaving his role as club president but will oversee the transition of the team to new management.

Abramovich was pushed into selling up at Chelsea after being placed under sanctions by the UK government.

Under his reign the Blues had a successful two decades winning several domestic and European trophies.

Goztepe were founded in 1925 and play at the 20,040 seater Gursel Aksel Stadium located in central Izmir.

Goz Goz have been in poor form and have lost their last five games in the league. They are currently in the relegation zone in 18th place.