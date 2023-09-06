Agent Responds to Reports Arsenal Midfielder Could Join Turkish Giants

Jorginho’s agent has confirmed that the player is committed to Arsenal and will not join Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce are looking for a new central midfielder and had been interested in Jorginho, but his agent has said that he is focused on Arsenal.

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January and has made three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

He played a key role in keeping Arsenal in the title race last season, but the arrival of Declan Rice has limited his opportunities this season.

Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, told TMW: “Jorginho is focused on Arsenal, on the Premier League title race and the Champions League. He won’t go to Fenerbahce.”

Santos’ statement suggests that Jorginho is not interested in a move to Fenerbahce at this time.

It remains to be seen whether Jorginho will be able to break into the Arsenal starting lineup this season, but his commitment to the club is a positive sign for the Gunners.

Fenerbahce are a Turkish club who are looking to improve their squad in order to challenge for the Turkish league title and penetrate deep into European competition.

The arrival of Jorginho would have been a big boost for Fenerbahce, but his commitment to Arsenal means that they will have to look elsewhere for a new central midfielder.