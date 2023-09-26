Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Scores Besiktas Winner Against Kayserispor

Besiktas beat Kayserispor 2-1 in the Super Lig at the Vodafone Park Stadium on Saturday.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his first goal fro the club since joining on a free transfer earlier this summer in search of regular football.

Chamberlain left Liverpool as a free agent and has got off to a good start in Turkiye.

The 30-year-old has played 166 minutes of first-team football in three league matches so far and scored his first goal against Kayserispor on Saturday which proved to be the winning goal.

Chamberlain found the back of the net from close range in the second half to put Besiktas 2-1 ahead, and the team held on for the win.

The former England international enjoyed a fantastic response from the home fans who have taken warmly to the summer signing.

The former Liverpool midfielder will be delighted to get his career back on track after struggling for regular game time at Anfield in recent seasons and having his playing time disrupted by injuries.

He will be looking to build on his impressive start in Turkey, hold down a regular starting spot and stay injury free for Besiktas in the coming months.

The win moved Besiktas into 5th place on 10 points after five games, five points behind leaders Fenerbahce.