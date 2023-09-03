Man United Reveal Altay Bayindir Shirt Number

Manchester United’s new goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, will wear the number 1 shirt for the 2023-2024 season.

United revealed the shirt number assignments for their new signings on the official club website.

Bayindir previously wore the number 1 shirt for Fenerbahce and the Turkish national team.

The keeper will also have Bayindir written on the back of his shirt instead of Altay as he has previously done at other clubs.

He joins the likes of club legends David De Gea, Peter Schmeichel, and Edwin van der Sar in wearing the number 1 shirt for United.

Despite having the number 1 spot Andre Onana is currently the first choice keeper at United.

The keeper could end up receiving playing time soon however, as Onana may join Cameroon for international duty at the African Cup of Nations.

Bayindir could be named on the bench today for United against Arsenal in the Premier League today.

The 25-year-old keeper has officially completed his move from Fenerbahce to United on transfer deadline day, signing a contract with the Red Devils that runs until June 2027, with an option to extend for another year.

He became the first Turkish international player to join United.