Altay Bayindir Travels With Man United Squad For Bayern Munich Clash

Manchester United take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the opening Champions League Group A clash at 20:00 BST.

A total of 21 players made the trip to Germany on Tuesday, including Turkish international Altay Bayindir.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Bayindir is one of four summer transfers who made the trip along with Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Sergio Reguilon who will all be hoping to make their first appearance in the Champions League for United.

The Turkish keeper is second choice to Onana so is unlikely to start unless the Cameroon international picks up an injury or manager Erik Ten Hag makes changes.

Bayindir became the first Turkish player to join United from he moved from Fenerbahce.

The keeper has yet to make his debut for the Reds but is match fit and hoping to break through soon.

Bayindir has yet to play in the Champions League group stage but did feature in the playoff round for Fenerbahce.

United and Bayern have played 11 times in total since meeting first in the 1998/99 season.

Traveling squad for Bayern Munich (A)

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Andre Onana, Radek Vitek.

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri, Scott McTominay, Dan Gore, Hannibal.

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Omari Forson.