Ancelotti Hints Arda Guler Could Make Real Madrid Derby Against Las Palmas

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler could make his debut for the club against Las Palmas in the La Liga tomorrow according to manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Guler was in team training again on Tuesday after making a full recovery and returning over the weekend.

Along with recently recovered Dani Carvajal and Vinicius who also trained with the team.

All three players are likely to be included in the squad list for the match against Las Palmas.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Carvajal has recovered from a minor muscle injury, Vinicius has overcome gastroenteritis, and Guler is approaching his first call-up after overcoming a meniscus injury.

The only absentees for Real Madrid are long-term injuries Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao.

Guler has yet to make a match day squad call up for Real due to the knee injury he picked up during the pre-season US tour.

Fanatik reported Carlo Ancelotti as hinting that Guler could make his debut tomorrow.

Ancelotti is quoted as saying: “He is lacking some rythm and needs to adapt to our pace but he is a huge talent and could make his debut tomorrow against Las Palmas.”

Carlo Ancelotti will be pleased to have his options boosted ahead of the match against Las Palmas.

Real Madrid will be looking to return to winning ways after their first defeat this term in the Madrid derby against rivals Atletico Madrid.