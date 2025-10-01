Arda Guler: Age, Height, Salary, Career Stats, Position, Life

Arda Güler is Türkiye’s most exciting football talent and Real Madrid’s rising star. Güler has drawn comparisons to Lamine Yamal, and he has already secured a Champions League medal and a starring role for the Turkish national team. In this article, we covered everything you need to know about Arda Güler’s age, height, salary, career stats, and position.

In addition to following youth development in football for years, I’ve also spent countless hours on Football Manager. Based on my experiences, I regard Arda Güler highly because of his technical vision, composure, and maturity. Also, it’s relatively difficult to find brilliant and left-footed attacking midfielders these days, so Arda Güler is technically a gem in this regard as well.

How Old Is Arda Güler?

Arda Güler is 20 years old at the time of writing. He was born on February 25, 2005, in Ankara, Türkiye.

Güler grew up in Ankara before joining Gençlerbirliği’s academy in 2014. Fenerbahçe signed him in 2019, and he quickly became the club’s youngest goalscorer in league history. In 2023, Arda earned a dream move to Real Madrid and established himself as a Turkish international.

How Old Was Arda Güler When He Made His Debut?

Arda Güler made his senior club debut at 16 years, 5 months, and 28 days old for Fenerbahçe on August 22, 2021.

Arda Güler also debuted for the Turkish senior national team at 18 years, 1 month, and 3 days, in a 2–1 win over the Czech Republic in November 2022.

What Languages Does Arda Güler Speak?

Arda Güler speaks Turkish, English, and Spanish. Güler started learning Spanish after moving to Real Madrid in 2023.

Based on interviews and other video content, Güler looks to be a quick learner when it comes to languages. He can be seen interacting with his teammates and fans in Spanish and English on various occasions. This is a promising aspect for a high-potential player like Guler, as effective communication skills can make a significant difference on and off the field.

How Tall Is Arda Güler?

Arda Güler is 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in) tall and weighs around 70 kg, according to Real Madrid’s official first team page.

This height is typical for creative attacking midfielders, putting him in a similar range to players like Luka Modrić and Bernardo Silva.

How Much Does Arda Güler Make?

Arda Güler currently earns €5.2 million per year at Real Madrid, according to TransferMarkt Türkiye’s list of the highest earning 10 young players. Based on this information, Arda Güler’s weekly wage is approximately €100,000 per week.

Breaking down his salary history:

2021/22 (Fenerbahçe): €200,000

2022/23 (Fenerbahçe): €630,000

2023/24 (Real Madrid): €5.2m

2024/25 (Real Madrid): €5.2m

2025/26 (Real Madrid): €5.2m

Arda Güler is contracted until 2029, guaranteeing him €5.2m per season. However, this may change in the near future, as Real Madrid aims to secure Arda Güler’s future with a €10 million contract, which would nearly double his current salary. Considering top clubs, like Newcastle, target Arda Güley for their midfield, it only makes sense for Real Madrid to ensure the club’s and the player’s future.

What is Arda Güler’s net worth?

Arda Güler’s net worth is estimated at €10 million in 2025. This figure is based on his Real Madrid salary, endorsement deals, and recent property purchases.

Güler bought a $3 million villa in Istanbul in May 2025, he also has a house in Madrid that signals his commitment to the club.

What Position Does Arda Güler Play?

Arda Güler primarily plays as an attacking midfielder, but he is also effective as a right winger or central midfielder.

Arda Güler is a natural left-footer, and he prefers drifting into central spaces to dictate tempo. He’s excellent at creating chances and also shooting from distance. Güler is versatile, and it allows Real Madrid to use him across the midfield line, while Türkiye relies on him as their main playmaker.

Arda Güler Play Style and Strengths

Arda Güler’s main strengths include:

Technical ability: Superb first touch and dribbling in tight spaces.

Vision: Consistently creates goal-scoring opportunities.

Finishing: Strong long-range shot with his left foot.

Mentality: Determined, composed, and mature beyond his age.

Creative midfielders like Güler are always the kind of players who can influence the score, and sometimes even shape odds on betting apps.

Arda Güler’s Career Stats

Here are Arda Güler’s career stats so far. His statistics with his current team may have increased and changed since the publication of this article.

Real Madrid (2023–Present)

Appearances: 69

Goals: 15

Assists: 14

Yellow cards: 3

Minutes: 3,212

Fenerbahçe (2021–2023)

Appearances: 51

Goals: 9

Assists: 12

Yellow cards: 3

Minutes: 1,924

Fenerbahçe U19

Appearances: 30

Goals: 14

Assists: 13

Yellow cards: 3

Minutes: 2,494

How Many Goals Did Arda Güler Score at Euro 2024?

Arda Güler scored 1 goal and 2 assists at Euro 2024.

His stunning strike against Georgia made him the youngest debutant goalscorer in tournament history, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record.

How Many Champions Leagues Does Arda Güler Have?

Arda Güler has 1 Champions League title, won with Real Madrid in 2023/24.

He has made 8 Champions League appearances but has yet to record a goal or assist.

Arda Güler’s Trophies

Fenerbahçe

Turkish Cup: 2022/23

Real Madrid

La Liga: 2023/24

Supercopa de España: 2024

UEFA Champions League: 2023/24

UEFA Super Cup: 2024

FIFA Intercontinental Cup: 2024

What Number Does Arda Güler Wear?

Arda Güler currently wears No. 15 at Real Madrid and No. 8 for the Turkish national team. Güler also wore 40, 25, and later the iconic No. 10 shirt at Fenerbahçe, and 24 when he first signed with Real Madrid.

When Did Arda Güler Join Real Madrid?

Arda Güler joined Real Madrid in July 2023 for an initial €20m. The deal included up to €10m in add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause for Fenerbahçe.

Arda Güler chose Madrid over Barcelona due to Barca’s financial instability, and he also wanted immediate first-team opportunities. Other clubs who were interested in Güler at the time were PSG, Manchester City, and Atlético Madrid.

Has a Turkish player ever played for Real Madrid before?

Yes, previous Turkish players at Real Madrid include Nuri Şahin and Hamit Altıntop, but Güler became the first Turk to win a Champions League title with the club.

Mesut Özil could also be added to this list, but he has never played for the Turkish national team and is currently registered as a German citizen despite being of Turkish origin.

Where Is Arda Güler From?

Arda Güler is from Ankara, Türkiye. He grew up in a football-loving family, with his father Ümit Güler supporting his career.

Güler began his football career at Gençlerbirliği academy before Fenerbahçe signed him in 2019.

Arda Güler’s Personal Life

Here are all the details we could confirm regarding Arda Güler’s personal life.

Does Arda Güler Have a Girlfriend?

Yes, Arda Güler has a girlfriend, named Duru Nayman, a professional basketball player for Galatasaray’s women’s team.

What Religion Is Arda Güler?

Arda Güler is a practicing Muslim.

Where Has Arda Güler Lived?

Arda Güler has lived in Ankara, Istanbul, and Madrid. His early years were spent in Ankara, and then he moved to Istanbul with Fenerbahçe. Now, Arda Güler lives in Madrid, Spain.