La Liga Champions Real Madrid squandered a comfortable three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Villarreal in a thrilling encounter.

Los Blancos dominated the first half, showcasing their attacking prowess. Youngster Arda Guler continued his impressive form, netting a brace. Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz also got on the scoresheet, with Vazquez adding two assists and Diaz contributing with two himself.

Guler has now scored six goals in just 10 appearances for Real, more remarkably he has managed to find the back of the net with every shot on target.

In total the Turkish international has scored six goals with six shots on target.

Following the game Guler said: “I have completely adapted to the team. Everyone here, including the coach and my teammates, is helping me. I want to continue scoring goals like this to make my teammates and the people who believe in me happy.

“I never thought I would have numbers like that. I only think about football and working hard. I am very happy and proud to have those numbers.”

There had been a number of instances where Guler had shown his frustration at his lack of opportunities, but Guler revealed that Ancelotti had been helping him along the way, in spite of that.

“Even when I wasn’t playing he [Ancelotti] always communicated with me. He told me to be patient and keep working, that my time would come. Those words really gave me confidence. I am in love with the ball, I love playing football and thank God I am scoring these goals.”

Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth emerged as the unexpected hero, scoring all four goals for the Yellow Submarines.

The powerful striker started his onslaught with a header in the first half, followed by a quickfire double early in the second. He capped off his impressive performance with a clinical finish following a swift counter-attack.

Despite the disappointing result, there were some bright spots for Real Madrid. Guler’s scoring streak continued, solidifying his position as a rising star. Vazquez and Diaz impressed with their attacking contributions.

However, the second-half collapse exposed vulnerabilities in Madrid’s defense. Dani Ceballos struggled and Eder Militao’s errors were costly. These areas will require attention as the season progresses.

Overall, the match offered a rollercoaster of emotions. While Real Madrid will be frustrated with dropping points, Arda Guler’s performance provided a positive takeaway for the Champions League winners.