Arda Guler Impresses in Turkey’s Victory Over Montenegro

Turkey has moved to the top of League B Group A in the UEFA Nations League, defeating Montenegro 1-0.

The victory extended Turkey’s unbeaten run to five matches, while Montenegro suffered their fifth consecutive loss.

Real Madrid’s Arda Güler played a solid game for Turkey.

Güler played 83 minutes and was involved in the build-up to Turkey’s goal. He took six shots, registered four key passes, and completed one dribble. His long-range effort hit the post, and he also completed five out of five long balls.

While Güler did not score or assist on the goal, his overall performance was impressive. He showed his versatility and ability to contribute in various areas of the game.

Güler will now look to continue his strong form in Turkey’s upcoming match against Iceland.

Turkey dominated the first half, creating several chances but unable to break through Montenegro’s defense. Montenegro goalkeeper Igor Nikić made several impressive saves to keep the match scoreless.

Substitute Irfan Can Kahveci scored the winning goal in the 70th minute. Turkey had several other chances to score, but failed to capitalize on them.

Standings:

Turkey now leads the group with seven points, two points ahead of Wales. Montenegro remains at the bottom with no points.