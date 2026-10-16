Arda Güler Reaffirms Real Madrid Commitment, Snubbing Premier League Giants

Arda Güler has reached a firm decision regarding his future, ruling out any departure from the Santiago Bernabéu despite persistent transfer interest from Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester City.

According to reports from TEAMtalk, the 21-year-old Turkish international has no intention of entertaining external proposals, communicating his absolute commitment to remaining the central creative engine of Real Madrid’s long-term project.

The report confirms an earlier report by Turkish-Football confirming Güler’s commitment to the Spanish giants.

Premier League Interest Meets Firm Stance

Both Arsenal and Manchester City have kept close tabs on the young playmaker’s rapid ascent, evaluating potential moves should a doorway open:

Mikel Arteta’s side have long admired Güler’s spatial vision and technical adaptability, viewing him as an ideal fit to share creative responsibilities in central areas.

Pep Guardiola’s recruitment team have tracked the midfielder’s development since his Fenerbahçe days, recognizing his elite decision-making under high press.

Having extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2031, Güler’s camp has made it clear that he views his immediate and long-term future exclusively in the Spanish capital.

An Untouchable Tactical Pillar

Güler’s decision comes on the heels of a landmark start to the campaign, where he has firmly transitioned from a generational prospect into an untouchable first-team pillar.

Fresh off orchestrating Madrid’s dramatic 4-3 European comeback against AS Roma with two crucial assists at the Stadio Olimpico, the Turkish playmaker continues to dictate tempo at the highest level—proving that Madrid’s creative engine runs directly through his boots.