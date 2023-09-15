Arda Guler Returns to Real Madrid Training, Nearing Full Recovery

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has returned to training after recovering from a meniscus injury during preseason this summer.

Guler was sent home as a result but did not have to undergo surgery.

The Turkish international was expected to be ruled out for a lengthy period of time but he has recovered sooner than expected.

Real Madrid officially revealed that Guler trained individually both indoors and outdoors today during preparations for the Real Sociedad clash on the weekend.

Guler is unlikely to be match fit for the weekend game on Sunday but is expected to be ready to make his return and Real Madrid debut by the end of the month.

Real released the following statement: “Vini Jr. and Arda Güler continue working individually using both the indoor and outdoor facilities.”

The 18-year-old could make his first appearance of the season on 27 September against Las Palmas.

Guler was also included in the Champions League squad Real Madrid submitted to UEFA earlier this week.

The youngster is expected to feature for the Real first team this season.

The Spanish giants are currently first in La Liga having won their first four games of the season.